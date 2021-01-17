TravelNote (TVNT) Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $8,516.94 and approximately $2,335.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00049325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00129143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00066007 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00250000 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,594.57 or 1.07311034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00067599 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

