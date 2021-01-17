TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. TriMas also posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 159,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,301. TriMas has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TriMas by 889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TriMas by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.