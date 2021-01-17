Truegame (TGAME) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $67,423.22 and $4,581.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Truegame has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00520178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.62 or 0.04011966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015606 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

