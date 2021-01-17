TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. TTEC has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.99 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 25,051 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,701,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TTEC by 38.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TTEC by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.