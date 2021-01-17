TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Price Down 30.8% This Week

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00520178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.62 or 0.04011966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015606 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

