UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at about $12,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in UGI by 53.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 268,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 67.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 260,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in UGI by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,135 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

