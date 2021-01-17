Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.47 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $8.92 or 0.00024752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $2.78 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,352,556 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.