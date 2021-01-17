UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $405.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.32.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $351.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,899. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.54. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $0. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

