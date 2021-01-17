Upfiring Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $67,621.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00051224 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003337 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003017 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003072 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars.

