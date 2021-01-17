Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,111. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URBN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

