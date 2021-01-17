Utz Brands’ (UTZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 460,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,334,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,414,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

