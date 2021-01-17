v.systems Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.55 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $33.81 million and $7.55 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,108,506,841 coins and its circulating supply is 2,184,898,377 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

