v.systems Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, v.systems has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. v.systems has a market cap of $33.81 million and $7.55 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,108,506,841 coins and its circulating supply is 2,184,898,377 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

v.systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

