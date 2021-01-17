Vanilla Network Trading Down 3.2% This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $131,702.28 and approximately $3,166.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00046896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00122844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00251591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00072530 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,257.30 or 0.98604198 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

