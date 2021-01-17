VIDY (VIDY) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $9.03 million and $597,235.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00516641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.43 or 0.04004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013015 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016619 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

