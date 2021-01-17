Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,004.88 ($13.13).

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) news, insider Katherine Innes bought 850 shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

LON:VTY traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 923.50 ($12.07). 577,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 909.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 710.12. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

