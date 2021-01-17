Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNNVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.52. 523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

