VouchForMe Reaches One Day Volume of $7.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $160,087.02 and approximately $7.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.72 or 0.00532876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.77 or 0.04084238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012753 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016152 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

