Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,455,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 565,829 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,824,000 after acquiring an additional 312,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $160.92 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average is $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

