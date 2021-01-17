WABnetwork (WAB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WABnetwork has a market cap of $12,651.57 and approximately $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

WABnetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

