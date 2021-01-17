Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $84.32.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Wabtec’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wabtec by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

