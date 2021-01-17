Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE:WD opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,319. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

