Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $25.60 million and $3.52 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.59 or 0.03429855 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00021482 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

