Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Short Interest Up 21.7% in December

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSCC remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19. Waterside Capital has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

About Waterside Capital

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

