Waves Hits Market Cap of $803.41 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Waves has a market capitalization of $803.41 million and approximately $299.82 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $7.72 or 0.00021461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008777 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003823 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,091,388 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

