WAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $835,520.00 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, WAX has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $65.37 million and $835,520.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001374 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000214 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00042268 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,745,377,099 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,670,763 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.