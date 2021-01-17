WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $49.63 million and approximately $49.56 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00537702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.69 or 0.04145623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013088 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00016555 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.