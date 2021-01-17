WazirX (WRX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.82 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One WazirX token can now be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $20.15 million and $1.82 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00119452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00065508 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00255200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00038773 BTC.

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

WazirX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

