Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in December

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,719,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,122,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,197.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WEBJF remained flat at $$3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03. Webjet has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

