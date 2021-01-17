Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 932,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $51.21 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

