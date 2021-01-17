Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.14 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,143,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,185.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

