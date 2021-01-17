WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHF. Raymond James raised their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

