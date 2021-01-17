WinCash Price Tops $0.30 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000827 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $445,853.38 and approximately $28,993.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036515 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00036908 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

