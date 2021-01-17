WINk (WIN) Market Cap Tops $28.32 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $28.32 million and $5.34 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006918 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

