Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 974,400 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 761,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR opened at $56.22 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Richard G. Welch sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $93,080.25. Also, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $627,724.43. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,299,520. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 110.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.