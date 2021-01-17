WPP TOKEN Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $1,696.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.00541691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.58 or 0.04157629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013179 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016590 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP TOKEN (WPP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

