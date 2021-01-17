Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $106.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.37. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

