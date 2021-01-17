X-CASH (XCASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118,972.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $118,972.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000071 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 103.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,788,406,617 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

