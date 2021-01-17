YAM v1 (YAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,973.00

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, YAM v1 has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One YAM v1 token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00004374 BTC on major exchanges. YAM v1 has a total market cap of $44.25 million and approximately $5,973.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00537702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.69 or 0.04145623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013088 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00016555 BTC.

About YAM v1

YAM v1 is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. The official website for YAM v1 is yam.finance . YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YAM v1

YAM v1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM v1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

