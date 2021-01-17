yearn.finance Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $33,587.31 or 0.95166801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $801.09 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00048020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00254878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00069513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038430 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance . The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn

yearn.finance Token Trading

yearn.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

