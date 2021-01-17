YF Link Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One YF Link token can now be purchased for $736.78 or 0.02087605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $37.95 million and $1.14 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00048020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00254878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00069513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038430 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

YF Link Token Trading

YF Link can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.