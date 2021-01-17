yOUcash (YOUC) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.26 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. yOUcash has a market cap of $16.26 million and $37,568.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00533775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.17 or 0.04142931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013136 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016462 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

YOUC is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

yOUcash Token Trading

yOUcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.