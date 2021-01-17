yTSLA Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18,772.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $52,070.74 and approximately $18,772.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One yTSLA Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yTSLA Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00047675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00064308 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00251254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00069437 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,424.35 or 0.96182753 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,400 tokens. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Token Trading

yTSLA Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yTSLA Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yTSLA Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.