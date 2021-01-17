YUSRA 1-Day Volume Reaches $174,552.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, YUSRA has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One YUSRA token can now be bought for $4.00 or 0.00011312 BTC on major exchanges. YUSRA has a market cap of $160.06 million and approximately $174,552.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00127914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00065847 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00254018 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,149.13 or 1.04988735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00068169 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,989,723 tokens. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global

YUSRA Token Trading

YUSRA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

