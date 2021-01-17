Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.57. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 339,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,502,000 after buying an additional 131,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 191,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 318,396 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 210,474 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 58,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
