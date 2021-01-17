Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.57. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 339,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,502,000 after buying an additional 131,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 191,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 318,396 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 210,474 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 58,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

