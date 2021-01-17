Zacks: Analysts Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Under Armour posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Pivotal Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Under Armour by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

