Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to announce sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.73 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $13.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

