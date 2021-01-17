Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0003

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Zeepin has a market cap of $173,805.17 and $17,609.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00047334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00121703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00252005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00071719 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,293.00 or 0.98879568 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.