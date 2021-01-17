Zelwin Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Zelwin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Zelwin token can currently be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00011581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $292.03 million and approximately $140,068.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00047334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00121703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00252005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00071719 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,293.00 or 0.98879568 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,647,983 tokens. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

Zelwin Token Trading

Zelwin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.