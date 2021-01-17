ZeroSwap Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $533,808.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0829 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00128462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00256042 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,279.46 or 1.06172911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00067663 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,437,714 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.